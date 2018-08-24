Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava into the air.On Friday, INGV said the action was continuing, feeding ash plumes several hundred yards into the air above the crater.No evacuations of towns on Etna's slopes were reported.Sicilians farm on the fertile soils of the slopes of Etna.The volcano is also a popular destination for hikers on the Mediterranean island.Mount Etna is one of the biggest tourist attractions on Sicily, attracting thousands of people a year.The 700,000-year-old volcano is a huge 24 miles wide and is virtually active constantly. Each year, it produces enough lava to fill a 108-story skyscrapers, spewing tonnes of molten rock across the island of Sicily.Etna also produces around 7 million tonnes of steam, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide every year.The temperature inside the mountain is believed to be 1,000 degrees Centigrade, or 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit.Though largely dormant for the last two years, eruptions can last days and even weeks.