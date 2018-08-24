Society's Child
Bureaucratic dysfunction: French system 'mistakenly' releases French terror suspect - twice
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 15:13 UTC
The French judicial system is under extremely tight scrutiny after a satirical weekly newspaper 'Le Canard Enchaîné' published a piece alleging that a suspected jihadist, Oualid B, was released from prison on April 3 after a judge forgot to renew his custody term.
Furthermore, the suspect was once again arrested in May for driving without a license and outside his probation area. Police also found his mobile phone contained images of armed jihadists and a propaganda film of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). Yet following his immediate court appearance in Meaux, Seine-et-Marne, Oualid B. again emerged free.
The head of the judiciary, Nicole Belloubet, has launched an internal probe to "identify the reason for this serious dysfunction," of the court system, Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said Wednesday. "The priority is to find this individual," he said, noting that the suspect's release could potentially have "serious consequences."
Although Oualid B remains free, he is allegedly under a "very strict judicial control," the Ministry of Justice said, noting that the suspect was released under the condition that he will check in twice a day at the police station in Meaux, where he lives.
Initially imprisoned in August 2016, Oualid B is scheduled to appear in court in November over his suspected involvement in a foiled bombing attack in Lyon in 2014, which, the investigation believes, could have targeted the Jewish community. The suspect is also wanted for running a jihadist supply chain to Syria. Oualid B., is to be tried in Paris by the special Assize Court, which deals with terrorist cases, alongside Reda Bekhaled and his two brothers, suspected of being involved in the planned attack in 2014. In all, 15 people are facing trial in this case, eight of whom have already escaped France for Iraq and Syria.
- The benefits of bitter herbs and spices
- Why eating a low-carb diet won't shorten your life
- Anxious about anxiety drugs? Benzodiazepines are linked to addiction, difficult withdrawals, and overdose deaths
- Pesticide damage to DNA found 'programmed' into future generations
- Risk of Parkinson's disease increases with statin or 'cholesterol-lowering' drug use
- Largest ever cell tower radiation study confirms link to cancer
- The 'king' of oils: The many benefits of frankincense essential oil
- Environmental epidemiologist: We are guinea pigs in a worldwide experiment on microplastics
- Measles cases in Europe nearly double that of last year's record levels
- This shouldn't be happening: New documentary covers the return of scurvy to developed nations
- E-cig vapor disables key immune cells in the lung and increases inflammation
- Foods with healing cannabinoids
- Alzheimer's drugs are neurotoxicants: How poisoning has become the new standard of care
- India's 'Modicare,' funding 500mn poor, to be operational as of September 25 - PM
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Doctors with Conscience: Heroes in our Midst
- New Zealand study reveals herbicides' role in the rise of superbug resistance
- Dangerous grains: Monsanto's toxic glyphosate found in 43 out of 45 popular children's cereals
- Kickbacks and conflicts of interest: The multibillion-dollar mandatory child vaccination business
- The reasons why anti-authoritarian doctors are so rare
- How did we get here? The surprising origins of the new age of obesity
- We live in uncertain times: How to navigate with poise
- The dark core of personality measured
- Slowness rage: How to reset your internal timer and regain patience
- Top predictor of divorce: Arguing about money
- Mess to Meaning: From breakdown to breakthrough
- Simple math and the right tools: How to read 200 books a year and change your life
- Neuroplasticity: The good & the bad - what happens to someone's brain from complaining every day?
- How to take a stand against manipulation
- Paul Joseph Watson: The age of emotional incontinence
- Writing your way to wellbeing
- Almost two-thirds of Americans have this sign of an unhealthy brain
- Effects of DMT can mimic near-death experience
- Look up from your screen! Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world
- Man's best friend: Pet owners happier, wealthier, more fit than non-owners - survey
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Why your brain will never run out of problems to find
- Twitter: The high school we can't log off from
- 5 brutally honest truths to help overcome anxiety
- What 90-somethings regret most
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
