Despite getting no guarantees that Philippines' colonial-times 'friend' the US would ever supply him with weapons,Duterte said in Davao City after reading outIn the letter, the US top officials praised the "enduring partnership built on shared history and values" and urged a meeting with the Philippines leaderIn particular, they brought up the potential sale of F-16s and helicopters, which the US officials believe the Philippines army desperately needs.Duterte, however, slammed US bureaucrats for "dangling" their "advanced" military technology which has no use for his country.Duterte recalled how they once sold Manila a batch of six helicopters, three of which crashed and killed soldiers. "We bought six helicopters. They said they're refurbished, they were used by NATO. Apparently, they were overused," the Philippine president said. "Three of the helicopters crashed, killing all my soldiers...now you are talking about procurement.""Prove to me first that you are in utter good faith," Duterte added, noting, however, that hardly any guarantees would be good enough when US lawmakers can block arms supplies whenever they please. "I would like to remind America all of them...how sure (are they) that I will be able to get what I bought?"The president agreed to meet the trio, but refused to travel to the US, stressingtaken by the US Army as war trophies following the Balangiga massacre in 1901, during the Philippine-American War (1899-1902). After Spain ceded its longstanding colony in the Philippines to the United States, Washington only granted independence to Manila in 1946, following World War II.Washington's refusal to sell assault rifles to Manila, under the pretext of concerns about the country's human rights record amid its ongoing war on drugs, has forced Duterte to seek new suppliers. Manila, which has long depended on the US for weapons, turned to China and Russia to fill the gap. While both countries already supplied Manila small arms, Duterte's government is also shopping on the market for patrol boats, helicopters, armored vehicles and even submarines.Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was reportedly in Russia this week, where he discussed the possible purchase of subs and other defense equipment. Noting that Manila is still "shopping and has yet to decide where to buy [submarines]," Lorenzana told reporters on Thursday that South Korea "is a candidate too.""You're not just buying capability, you're investing in a relationship," Schriver said earlier this month, triggering uproar from Duterte.