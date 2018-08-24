MarkLevin
© Screenshot Fox News
ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Nationally syndicated talk show host Mark Levin appeared on Fox News Tuesday evening to give a legal lesson to all the armchair pundits and pretend legal experts trumpeting the Michael Cohen plea arrangement as a looking legal crisis for President Donald Trump.

The host of Life, Liberty, and Levin made an unassailable legal argument that is fully supported by not just federal election law, but by common sense as well. In short: Donald Trump's use of his own, personal money for a legal activity is in no way a violation of campaign finance laws. Period.