The remnants of ISIS continue to receive foreign funding and arms supplies, Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council, adding that the terrorists are seeking to diversify their crippled sources of income.Nebenzia told the United Nations on Thursday. He saidduring an international conference on combatting illicit arms trafficking in Moscow on September 3-4."Moreover,acting under the guise of charity funds, religious organizations and other non-governmental structures," he added.Even though the terrorist organization lost its foothold and has had its main sources of income significantly crippled, as the Syrian army -with Russia's support- regained control of the bulk of the country's territory,"IS militants are going all-in, often dragging minors into conducting terrorist acts, including kids younger than 12. Quite possibly the frequency of terrorist attacks," Nebenzia warned.However, the downfall of IS may allow Al-Qaeda, which receives up to $40 million in financing, to "raise their head" in Syria. Al Qaeda is being strengthened through their networks in North Africa, where the notorious terrorist organization is heavily invested in criminal business activity and is trying to control agro-industrial holdings, the envoy warned.According to the UN report, between 20,000 and 30,000 militants still operate in Syria and Iraq, "roughly equally distributed between the two countries."Russia has repeatedly noted that the remaining few IS-infested areas in Syria by coincidence overlap with the foreign-controlled zones.in north-west Syria, to where most of the surviving jihadists have retreated. The liberation of Idlib is currently among the top priorities for the Syrian army.Shortly before Nebenzia spoke at the UN Security Council,to which neither Syrian authorities nor the UN have access.