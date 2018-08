© Unknown

12 Russians, Two Groups, One Wagging Finger

Double Standards

The Kremlin = ka CHING!

Citing "hackers within Russia's military intelligence service," the coalition accused super-secret Russian spies of invading "a state election website to steal the sensitive information of approximately 500,000 American voters" and infiltrating "a company that supplies voting software across the United States."



"No matter how much President Trump waffles, the facts are clear: Russia interfered with our 2016 elections. It's high time that Congress act to prevent the next attack - because our democracy depends on it," Attorney General Underwood wrote.

Election Hacking: So Easy, Even a Kid Could Do It

"utilizes a pseudo environment which in no way replicates state election systems, networks or physical security. Providing conference attendees with unlimited physical access to voting machines, most of which are no longer in use, does not replicate accurate physical and cyber protections established by state and local governments before and on Election Day," it stated.

Meh, You All Look the Same

"There are Russian [citizens] in that case, and others, there are many, many others," the DoJ said. "I practically guarantee that a large percentage of those, even up to 40 percent, will be Russians."

sources said. The gesture comes on the heels of fresh scrutiny against Russia and the upcoming midterm elections in November.US software giant Microsoft has taken new measures to protect American democracy byAP news reported on Tuesday.The accusations have reportedly led to the discovery of new attempts to undermine the US electoral process, Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith asserted.he stated.Smith told reporters thatthe Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute. When asked whom he suspected, Smith replied,Smith did not offer any further information about the websites."We're glad that our work is attracting the attention of bad actors," Hudson Institute spokesman David Tell commented. "It means we're having an effect, presumably."Sen. Claire McCaskill [D-MO] jumped on the Russia-bashing bandwagon a few weeks ago saying that Russian hackers "tried unsuccessfully to infiltrate her Senate computer network."To help secure America's upcoming election cycle,he stated Tuesday.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims as "groundless," stating that Russia did not know "what kind of hackers they are referring to," what "the impact on the elections is," and stressed that theThe latest show of corporate backing to protect America's elections follows a long list of attempts to use Russia to further their own agendas.Amid the arbitrary "12 Russian hackers" indictment by US special counselor Robert Mueller and the subsequent Facebook circus , Russia is not simply content with fudging elections, officials said.DHS industrial safety analysis chief Jonathan Gomer told The Wall Street Journal in July.Gomer pointed his finger at two shadowy hacker collectives -- which officials accuse of Russian government backing, stating they compromised data, accessed energy networks and collected sensitive information. However,Despite regular criticisms of election hacking,President Putin attended the summit on July 16 andThe offer would have given mutual assurances that each side would not attack critical infrastructure such as hospitals, power grids, and banks; however,Nevertheless, the frenzied media did charge Putin with giving Trump an $83 Adidas soccer ball containing a chip "capable" of transmitting data to nearby mobiles, Bloomberg reported.A 21-strong coalition of US lawmakers led by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood pressed Congress to do more to prevent dastardly Russians from undermining the 2018 US midterms, a letter dated July 23 reads:The statement then advised several steps, including support for theAttorney General Underwood also called upon Congress to increase Election Assistance Commission funding beyond the $380 million in grants President Trump had approved via the 2018 Consolidated Appropriations Act "[There are] certainly other efforts - what I would call 'malign influence operations' - are very active," he mentioned at the Aspen Security Forum.Brewer, 11, entered the 2018 DEFCON 26's Voting Machine Hacking Village competition in Las Vegas, Nevada, with 30 other contenders andThe National Association of Secretaries of State merely scoffed at the contest results, claiming that the eventThe US Department of Justice joined the Russia-bashing bandwagon after three suspects from thewere detained.Since 2015, the FIN7 group allegedly used anot Russian. Nevertheless, the DoJ linked them to a "front company," namely Combi Securities, which wasto provide a guise of legitimacy and to recruit hackers to join the criminal enterprise," the statement read.