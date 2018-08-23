Earth Changes
Ice Age Farmer Report: "Earth passes tipping point - fiery hothouse oblivion" - Narrative analysis
Ice Age Farmer
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 13:46 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Relatives fear Sergei Skripal is dead: Almost a month of silence has gone by
- Swedish TV: More than half of Swedish rape convicts came from abroad
- Law professor on Cohen deal: 'Everyone breaks election laws, it's like jaywalking'
- Deadly Paris knife attack by man listed on the national security threat list
- South Africa rejects Trump tweet on land seizures & 'killing of farmers, says he's 'misinformed'
- Is South Africa the next to be put on America's sanctions list?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Earth passes tipping point - fiery hothouse oblivion" - Narrative analysis
- Largest brain study: 62,454 scans identifies drivers of brain aging
- Federal prosecutors derail re-election bids of two prominent Trump supporters - candidates say timing of charges 'dirty tricks'
- Survival of the laziest: Research finds evolution rewards species with the best energy conservation strategies
- Elvis, UFOs & Big Foot are (probably) attempting to hack the US political system, too
- Woman killed by alligator while walking her dog in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Best of the Web: Lucy Komisar: I've Been Browder's Number One Journalist Critic for Two Decades. What President Trump Should Know About Handling Him
- Two people trampled to death by elephants in Tanzania
- Slavoj Zizek: Who has the right to tell the public what they do not want to hear?
- NATO claims its military buildup is 'justified' since it deters 'scary Russia'
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Alaska as state is hit by 35 tremors in 2 days
- Kadyrov: Poroshenko must shoulder blame for Putin's increasing support in Ukraine
- Trump ramps up threats to slap every European car with 25% tariff
- Two brown bears attacked, killed and ate trainee ranger on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia
- Law professor on Cohen deal: 'Everyone breaks election laws, it's like jaywalking'
- Is South Africa the next to be put on America's sanctions list?
- Federal prosecutors derail re-election bids of two prominent Trump supporters - candidates say timing of charges 'dirty tricks'
- Elvis, UFOs & Big Foot are (probably) attempting to hack the US political system, too
- Best of the Web: Lucy Komisar: I've Been Browder's Number One Journalist Critic for Two Decades. What President Trump Should Know About Handling Him
- NATO claims its military buildup is 'justified' since it deters 'scary Russia'
- Kadyrov: Poroshenko must shoulder blame for Putin's increasing support in Ukraine
- Trump ramps up threats to slap every European car with 25% tariff
- Turkey slams Bolton after he admits US is waging 'economic war' against NATO ally
- Democratically elected or not, if your government is at odds with the US empire it's a 'regime'
- Putin goes to a wedding and in passing solves Europe's problems
- Russian military shoots down three drones, came from terrorist held zone in Idlib
- White Helmets coordinating with al-Nusra to stage chemical attack in Idlib, aiming to accuse Syrian army
- Lavrov says all uninvited foreign forces must leave Syria
- Pepe Escobar: Exclusive, mega important Germany against the US dollar update
- George Galloway: Brexit now holds Britain's elite establishment in a headlock
- Meet Britain's very stupid and dangerous new foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt
- US-Turkey crisis: NATO alliance forged in 1949 is today largely irrelevant
- Western powers' warning to Syria: Do not use chemical weapons again
- Israel's abettor Trump now wants fair play in ME, promises 'something very good' for Palestinians
- Relatives fear Sergei Skripal is dead: Almost a month of silence has gone by
- Swedish TV: More than half of Swedish rape convicts came from abroad
- Deadly Paris knife attack by man listed on the national security threat list
- Slavoj Zizek: Who has the right to tell the public what they do not want to hear?
- 12yo fighting for her life after burning almost 50% of her body in YouTube 'Fire Challenge'
- UK: Police lock down Huddersfield hospital after man stabbed in "targeted attack"
- Italy's city councils demand military embargo against Israel
- Rejecting progress, because 'cultural appropriation'
- According to US television networks, American audiences don't care about Palestinian lives
- It's time to consider how localism, decentralization and community-building can help serve us
- Surprised? Unhinged gun control activist David Hogg states he'll run for congress in a few years
- New York governor signs fascist bill to ban smoking where child services are provided, including homes
- How #MeToo became weaponized at NYU due to Title IX
- Seven policemen injured in acid attack by 300 migrants, storming Spanish exclave of Ceuta (VIDEO)
- Uri Avnery, the Israeli optimist who played chess with Yasser Arafat, has died
- Facebook throws hissy fit over WaPo headline revealing 'reputation score': 'Plain wrong'
- German police arrest Russian citizen suspected of plotting Islamic terror attack
- Savchenko, Sentsov & Udaltsov: Blatant hypocrisy makes the Russian people deeply cynical about the West
- Nationwide US prison strike demands end to 'slave labor' & 'racist' sentencing
- All beauty, grace and humanity: Syrian First Lady, Asma al-Assad visits children's cancer hospital while fighting her own battle with the disease
- South Africa rejects Trump tweet on land seizures & 'killing of farmers, says he's 'misinformed'
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Former US ambassador claims Israel tried to assassinate him in 1980
- Project Cannikin: When the US created a magnitude 6.8 earthquake with a 5 megaton nuclear warhead
- Obama's Legacy: He married the liberals to the neocons
- Joseph Pearce: Putin and Solzhenitsyn
- "Trepanation": Analysis on the occupants of the 'cursed' Egyptian sarcophagus released
- Human footprints fossil estimated at 5.7 million years old may challenge history of human evolution
- 3,200-year-old cheese infected with deadly bacteria discovered in Egyptian tomb
- Rites of the Scythians hinted at with discovery of gold hoard
- 'Energy in him was in full swing' says Putin's teacher regarding her famous pupil
- Research pushes Egyptian mummification back 1500 years
- 'Vela incident': Radioactive sheep boost claims of secret Israeli nuke test 39 years ago
- Stone tools provide new clues to Easter Island's statue builders
- Exquisitely designed 2,000-year-old Roman lady's shoe discovered in well
- Ancient octagon-shaped tomb murals depict tales from Mongol-ruled China
- Ron Unz: American pravda: Jews and Nazis
- 2000-year-old Roman shipwreck found off Crimean coast
- Ancient Mayan discovery: 7,000yo skeleton unearthed in Mexican cave
- Largest brain study: 62,454 scans identifies drivers of brain aging
- Survival of the laziest: Research finds evolution rewards species with the best energy conservation strategies
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake off coast of Oregon warns of Cascadia subduction zone slippage
- Polar ice found on Moon now raises hope for lunar colony with supply of water
- From micro to macro: The intelligent design of the cosmos
- Soil hasn't recovered from ancient Mayan forest clear-cutting
- Hubble releases most detailed image of universe yet
- Eavesdropping on nature: When roots crack and worms crunch
- The Knowledge Systems of Indigenous Australians: Aboriginal traditions describe the complex motions of planets, the 'wandering stars' of the sky
- NSA broke encryption on numerous 'high potential' VPN's, including Al Jazeera, Iraqi military and airlines
- Phytoplankton bloom: Lava that destroys on land spurs new life at sea
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Are Cells the Intelligent Designers? Why Creationists and Darwinists Are Both Wrong
- Russia against a blanket ban on AI weapons, supports international political declaration
- Does the disappearance of the Y-Chromosome's mean male extinction?
- Small bits of RNA can trigger pain and itchiness
- Russia looks toward innovation, may develop reusable rockets
- Study shows that robots have the power to brainwash children and alter their behavior for the worse
- Mathematics everywhere: Researchers solve age-old spaghetti mystery
- Earth's oldest rocks likely to have been created by meteorite bombardment
- 'Completely new systems, completely new capabilities': Russia rolls out upgraded supersonic strike bomber
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Earth passes tipping point - fiery hothouse oblivion" - Narrative analysis
- Woman killed by alligator while walking her dog in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Two people trampled to death by elephants in Tanzania
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Alaska as state is hit by 35 tremors in 2 days
- Two brown bears attacked, killed and ate trainee ranger on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia
- NOAA interactive map shows almost two million acres of land is on fire across the United States
- Red sprites snapped during Perseid meteor shower
- 69 massive earthquakes hit the Pacific's Ring of Fire in 48 hours sparking fears of 'the Big One' in California
- Summer snowfall in Saudi Arabia
- Man mauled to death by pit bull terrier in Rocky Mount, North Carolina
- Huge rockslide filmed falling onto road in China
- Devil's Woodyard volcano on Trinidad erupts again - at the same time as major quake hits off Venezuela
- Seven die, 11 hurt as landslide hits vehicles in Kishtwar, India
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off the coast of Oregon - 3rd major quake worldwide within 12 hours
- 'Third year of extremes': Erratic weather forces early harvest and causes 20% losses for Dutch pumpkin farmers
- Rare snowfall in Uruguay
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is the world starting to repeat 1970's style winters & summers?
- Rare hurricane warning issued for Hawaii's Big Island as powerful Hurricane Lane threat increases
- Shallow M6.7 earthquake hits Vanuatu
- Best of the Web: Major 7.3 earthquake strikes northern Venezuela, causing minor damage - Largest quake in 118 years
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Risk of Parkinson's disease increases with statin or 'cholesterol-lowering' drug use
- Largest ever cell tower radiation study confirms link to cancer
- The 'king' of oils: The many benefits of frankincense essential oil
- Environmental epidemiologist: We are guinea pigs in a worldwide experiment on microplastics
- Measles cases in Europe nearly double that of last year's record levels
- This shouldn't be happening: New documentary covers the return of scurvy to developed nations
- E-cig vapor disables key immune cells in the lung and increases inflammation
- Foods with healing cannabinoids
- Alzheimer's drugs are neurotoxicants: How poisoning has become the new standard of care
- India's 'Modicare,' funding 500mn poor, to be operational as of September 25 - PM
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Doctors with Conscience: Heroes in our Midst
- New Zealand study reveals herbicides' role in the rise of superbug resistance
- Dangerous grains: Monsanto's toxic glyphosate found in 43 out of 45 popular children's cereals
- Kickbacks and conflicts of interest: The multibillion-dollar mandatory child vaccination business
- The reasons why anti-authoritarian doctors are so rare
- How did we get here? The surprising origins of the new age of obesity
- Computer scientist gives one of the best explanations of vaccine-related autism you'll ever hear (VIDEO)
- Pathogens, chemical contaminants and how factory-farmed chicken can sicken
- Mercury fillings, the EU and US FDA: One protects consumers and the other ignores them
- Nasty! US invaded by savage tick that sucks animals dry, can spread diseases and spawns without mating
- The dark core of personality measured
- Slowness rage: How to reset your internal timer and regain patience
- Top predictor of divorce: Arguing about money
- Mess to Meaning: From breakdown to breakthrough
- Simple math and the right tools: How to read 200 books a year and change your life
- Neuroplasticity: The good & the bad - what happens to someone's brain from complaining every day?
- How to take a stand against manipulation
- Paul Joseph Watson: The age of emotional incontinence
- Writing your way to wellbeing
- Almost two-thirds of Americans have this sign of an unhealthy brain
- Effects of DMT can mimic near-death experience
- Look up from your screen! Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world
- Man's best friend: Pet owners happier, wealthier, more fit than non-owners - survey
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Why your brain will never run out of problems to find
- Twitter: The high school we can't log off from
- 5 brutally honest truths to help overcome anxiety
- What 90-somethings regret most
- How to talk to someone who won't accept reality
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
Mohammad Mossadegh, TIME Man of the Year, 1951 after he became the first democratically-elected PM of Iran. On 20 August 1953, he was overthrown in a CIA-MI6 coup and lived out his life under house arrest
Quote of the Day
Those who are able to see beyond the shadows and lies of their culture will never be understood, let alone believed, by the masses.
- Plato
Recent Comments
keep truckin' SIR +1
i agree frankie. kids with parents wouldnt do such shit. natural selection. too many still around imho.
I loves me some ScarJo....
I wonder if he tasted like chicken?
Its hard not to feel sorry for the animals, who have as much of a right to be here as humans do. Hopefully the impending cull will trim the human...