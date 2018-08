The full extent of the wildfires ravaging the West Coast of the US has been revealed.An experimental map created by the NOAA shows the current movement of the smoke across the U.S.(this does not include smaller fires within each complex of fires) that have erupted across the region during this fire season.'Six new large fires were reported in Idaho, Nevada and Oregon over the weekend and eight large fires have been contained including the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park in California. 'The weather concerns in the area include warmer than average temperatures that will continue in the west with diurnal winds and marginal overnight humidity recoveries.The years with the most acres burned by wildfires have some of the hottest temperatures, an Associated Press analysis of fire and weather data found.(Read more here