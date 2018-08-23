The experimental map created by the NOAA shows the current movement of the smoke across the U.S. This map (10am EDT on August 20, 2018) comes from NOAA and is an experimental model showing both upper level on near-surface smoke.

The full extent of the wildfires ravaging the West Coast of the US has been revealed.

An experimental map created by the NOAA shows the current movement of the smoke across the U.S.

The West Coast of the United States is shrouded in smoke from the 110 large fires (this does not include smaller fires within each complex of fires) that have erupted across the region during this fire season.

Over 1.9 million acres are or have been ablaze, and smoke from these fires have traveled along the west to east jet stream and are bringing that smoke across the country as far as the East Coast,' NASA said.

'Six new large fires were reported in Idaho, Nevada and Oregon over the weekend and eight large fires have been contained including the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park in California. '

The weather concerns in the area include warmer than average temperatures that will continue in the west with diurnal winds and marginal overnight humidity recoveries.

The years with the most acres burned by wildfires have some of the hottest temperatures, an Associated Press analysis of fire and weather data found.

Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire near Ladoga, Calif.

