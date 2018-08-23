Society's Child
Rejecting progress, because 'cultural appropriation'
Quillette
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 00:01 UTC
Until fairly recently the availability of global cuisines was seen as one of the few marked triumphs of multiculturalism. The idea of curry being a 'National Dish' for the UK was, as late as 2015, widely celebrated by left-leaning publications such as The Guardian and The Independent. This week, these publications signalled the illiberal transformation of their thinking by joining Butler in condemning Oliver. One eagerly awaits manufactured outrage from the British Italian community when they discover that Mr Oliver has a chain of restaurants called 'Jamie's Italian' while, shock and horror, not actually being Italian.
The idea of 'cultural appropriation' is not only illiberal, it is spectacularly anti-progress (in the technological sense), anti-trade, and anti-global. With the exchange of goods and services across borders over centuries has come also the flow and exchange of words and ideas. The meticulous work of the great French Annales historian, Fernand Braudel, has traced the movement of crops, spices, meats, and other products across history and geography. When a good idea comes along - let us say, the knife and the fork - networks of trade ensure that not only goods and services, but also customs and habits (let us say, table manners) take root relatively quickly to change 'the structures of everyday life,' even if change in the longue durée takes time. Ergo, the popular rise of the knife and fork across Europe in the sixteenth century gave rise to table manners in the seventeenth century.
Let us take a very different example: the tradition of English poetry. What could be more British than the Shakespearean Sonnet? 'Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? / Thou art more lovely and more temperate.' Yet, any student of literature knows that the sonnet was an Italian form invented in 1235 by an Italian lawyer called Giacomo da Lentini and then popularised in the fourteenth century by Francis Petrarch. During the reign of Henry VIII, Sir Thomas Wyatt travelled Europe widely meeting courtiers from every country. He learned of the Italian sonnet while at court, as well as verse forms from France and Spain, and started imitating them in his own writing. If there had been a Tudor Dawn Butler ready to press the king to chop off Wyatt's head for his 'cultural appropriation,' then British culture would subsequently have lost out on, among other things, Shakespeare's sonnets, Percy Bysshe Shelley's "Ode to the West Wind" (Wyatt also popularised terza rima, the form of Dante's Divine Comedy) and Lord Byron's Don Juan (which is written in ottava rima, another form imported by Wyatt). Indeed, the very English language is a magpie language which has taken freely from French, Germanic languages, Italian, Latin, Greek and so on for centuries. The total number of the words in the English language currently stands at 171,476 according to the Oxford English Dictionary, a symbol of its willingness to accommodate foreign concepts, and a total triumph of 'cultural appropriation.'
Historically, it has been the European openness not only to foreign goods, but also foreign ideas - those which work, those which enhance our physical and mental wellbeing - that has signalled the forward march of modernity. The rejection of foreign goods and ideas, commonly known as xenophobia, results in cultural isolationism. It has a poor historical record. As Ian Morris has shown, by every conceivable measure, the Chinese civilization stood neck-and-neck with their Western counterparts until about 1500. However, after this point, came the Great Divergence - a clear gap opened between Chinese and Western technological and economic development. As David Landes has argued, this divergence was primarily the result of Chinese isolationism - the refusal, from 1500 onwards, of foreign goods, and foreign ideas. This also helps to explain why in over four centuries of usage in Europe, the knife and fork failed to take root in China - whatever the relative merits of the chopstick.
disingenuous assessments of his land reforms (funded by the London School of Economics, no less!). The result was cultural and economic isolation, and predictable disaster including hyperinflation and famine. Neighbouring Botswana during the same period adopted a policy of openness to business, a notion of inclusive and civic - as opposed to racial - nationhood based on the rule of law. Its GDP per capita growth has multiplied by over six times since 1980, while the Zimbabwean economy flatlined. Zimbabwe ranks 175th out of 180 countries on the Economic Freedom Index and relies on the fragile trade of agricultural crops. Meanwhile, Botswana ranks 34th out of 180 on the same Economic Freedom Index, and can boast of a booming diamond export market as well as impressive growth in foreigner visitor spending, which now accounts for 70.7% of Travel and Tourism's contribution to Botswana's Gross Domestic Product.
For all these reasons and more, no matter how fringe or absurd the voices of the far left sound in our intellectually bereft newspapers, and no matter how much Dawn Butler's accusations of 'cultural appropriation' against Jamie Oliver make one roll one's eyes - we are witnessing the birth of an incredibly dangerous, anti-modern, anti-progress, anti-trade, and above all anti-human way of thinking. I encourage everyone to be extremely vocal in condemning Dawn Butler, and in fighting fiercely to protect the principle of openness - to both goods and ideas - the very principle which has helped create prosperity, lifting millions upon millions of children out of abject poverty.
Neema Parvini is Senior Lecturer in English at the University of Surrey. He is the author of five books, the most recent being Shakespeare and New Historicism Theory (2017) and Shakespeare's Moral Compass (forthcoming 2018). He also presents a popular podcast series called Shakespeare and Contemporary Theory.
Reader Comments
Examples..
Symarip - Skinhead Moonstomp...[Link]
Hot Rod All Stars - Skinhead Speaks His Mind...[Link]
Laurel Aitken - Skinhead Train...[Link]
Hot Rod All Stars - Skinhead Moondust....[Link]
Claudette & The Corporation - Skinhead a Bash Them...[Link]
Symarip - Skinhead Girl...[Link]
etc.
Comment: What's amazing is that an ideology that supposedly places diversity above such values as merit would react completely against anyone taking influence from other cultures. Diversity is good, but diversity of thought and influence is bad, apparently. It's hypocrisy at its finest.
See also: