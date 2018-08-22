Washington's policy on relations with Russia is apparently aimed at disrupting any normal dialogue, as it constantly invents new 'false pretexts' for introducing more sanctions, the Russian deputy foreign minister has said.He went on to say that US officials apparently follow the principle of "worse is better" as Washington's policy effectively impedes any efforts aimed at improving or even just normalizing bilateral relations between the two nations."The US seeks to push its anti-North Korean agenda in a relevant UN Security Council committee," the deputy foreign minister said, adding that such US efforts would "fail."he added. Ryabkov also said that Russia will respond to the US sanctionsEarlier on Tuesday, the US Treasury Department announced that it imposed sanctions on two Russian individuals, three companies and six Russian-flagged ships over alleged violations in its trade with North Korea and its cyber-activities.Earlier this month, Ryabkov said that Moscow is working on retaliatory measures against the broadening sanctions list of the US.