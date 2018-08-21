Share Blue is a far left website that works with the Democrat party and claims to reach 140 million people a month.
The Washington Free Beacon obtained a copy of this document
The Free Beacon published this lengthy document by David Brock, the founder of Soros-funded Media Matters website, from a January donor retreat.
The 49 page memo outlined how the George Soros-funded groups Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Shareblue planned to undermine President Trump's agenda and help Democrats win control of Congress and the White House by 2020.
On page two of the plan these top far left organizations announced their strategy. They will work with the tech giants to eliminate "right wing propaganda and fake news."
It is right there on page 2:
been working with Facebook and Twitter to eliminate conservative content.
"The earlier we can identify a fake news story, the more effectively we can quash it," the memo states. "With this new technology at our fingertips, researchers monitoring news in real time will be able to identify the origins of a lie with mathematical precision, creating an early warning system for fake news and disinformation."And this is exactly what happened.
The memo went on to state that Media Matters had a discussion with Facebook on how to crack down on fake news, including Media Matters providing the social media giant with "a detailed map of the constellation of right-wing Facebook pages that had been the biggest purveyors of fake news." The memo also bragged that Media Matters provided Google with "the information necessary to identify 40 of the worst fake new sites" that would be prevented from using Google's advertising network.
In 2016 The Gateway Pundit was one of the few conservative sites that supported candidate Trump - along with Breitbart, The Drudge Report, Infowars, Zero Hedge, Conservative Treehouse and several others.
In 2017 Harvard and Columbia Journalism Review found that The Gateway Pundit was the 4th most influential conservative news source in the 2016 election.
Because of this we were targeted and have seen our numbers related to Facebook and Twitter decline dramatically.
This had nothing to do with the quality of our posts as we have proof that our generic numbers are up and and continue to increase.
In February Facebook launched another algorithm change to their platform. With the changes we saw our traffic dwindle even further.
We weren't the only ones to be affected. The algorithmic change caused President Donald Trump's engagement on Facebook posts to plummet a whopping 45%.
In contrast, according to Breitbart's Allum Bokhari, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) do not appear to have suffered a comparable decline in Facebook engagement.
Facebook took our money for advertising and promised a fair playing field. Facebook lied to us and every conservative group in America. And, according to far left groups, Facebook is working with liberal organizations to eliminate conservative content.
A recent Pew Study found that 71% of Americans see how tech giants are censoring political content.
And they are.
A Gateway Pundit June study of top conservative news outlets found that Facebook has eliminated 93% of traffic to top conservative websites.
We have another study on Facebook censorship coming out in the coming weeks
