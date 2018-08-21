Rockets fired towards diplomatic area near presidential palace in Kabul
At least a dozen missiles have been fired in Kabul, with some targeting the Presidential Palace and diplomatic zone in the capital of Afghanistan. The attack came as President Ashraf Ghani was speaking at an Eid prayer ceremony.

The attack on the palace and the diplomatic zone occurred early on Tuesday, according to Tolo news. The outlet said, citing officials, that at least 12 missiles exploded in the area, adding that locals say there might have been more than 20.

The first rocket hit somewhere near the presidency, the second near a NATO compound and the US Embassy in Kabul, AP reported citing a police official. Black smoke was seen rising from the buildings as military helicopters were flying above the city's old quarter, where clashes are reportedly ongoing.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but it comes just two days after Ghani declared a ceasefire with the Taliban ahead of Eid celebrations. The ceasefire came into effect on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the attack.

The area where the rockets hit is one of the most secure parts of Kabul, where embassies and Afghan government buildings are located. The quarter is heavily fortified, surrounded by high cement blast walls.

