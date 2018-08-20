Russian, Turkish, French and German leaders may hold a meeting on the Syrian issue, said Russian President aide, Yuri Ushakov.In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the summit of leaders of the four countries to be held in Istanbul on 7 September.Erdogan said leaders would discuss the Syrian conflict and other issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the meeting was not on the agenda yet."The meeting is possible," Ushakov told the Izvestiya newspaper.On Sunday, Peskov also told reporters that the new format for talks on Syria was on the agenda of talks between Putin and Merkel."In line with the objectives of our migration policy,," Hampel told the newspaper.He stressed that it was necessary to obtain assurances that the Syrians who would return home would not be subjected to political persecution and repression.Hampel also welcomed the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the return of refugees to Syria .On Saturday, ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin called for assistance to Syria, especially for the regions, which can accept returning refugees, including those from Europe.Although Europe is home to many Syrian refugees, the overwhelming majority, numbering in their millions, are in regional states like Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, although the Gulf dictatorships house none.