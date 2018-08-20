© Unknown



US President Donald Trump told King Abdullah II of Jordan that a one-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine could lead to an Israeli prime minister called "Mohammed" in a few years, according to a new report.Trump made the comments in June, according to a report in Axios which quotes remarks made by King Abdullah to the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Jordan's capital Amman earlier this month. The comments were relayed to the reporter by French diplomats who were present at the meeting.In the meeting with Le Drian, Abdullah said he warned Trump during a June 25 conversation at the White House, thatand claimed claimed that Israel would lose its "Jewish character" under a one-state solution.Trump reportedly agreed with the comment, saying that it "made sense"According to the report, Abdullah also told Trump that. He reportedly expressed frustration that the Trump administration had not yet done this, but also cautioned against rushing the plan because there were "too many difficulties at the moment".Abdullah also told Le Drian thatAn Israeli source and a former US official verified this account of the meeting between Trump and Abdullah, according to Axios - but both the White House and the Jordanian embassy in Washington declined to comment on the report.The Trump administration has reportedly been working on a new peace plan for the Israel-Palestine conflict, with senior advisor Jared Kushner - the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka - heading the effort.