A federal judge in South Carolina issued an injunction against the Trump administration Thursday, lifting a stay on an Obama-era rule that expanded federal authority under the Clean Water Act.The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the "waters of the U.S." (WOTUS) rule in 2015,President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February 2017 to"consistent with the opinion of Justice Antonin Scalia in Rapanos v. United States."Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt followed up on Trump's executive order in January, beginning the review process and staying the WOTUS rule until 2020.or every state in which a district judge has not already ordered the rule stayed, E&E News reports.Scalia, who died in 2016, wrote in the majority opinion in Rapanos. The definition is narrower than what the Obama administration had regulated and considered protected under the Clean Water Act.Republicans, industry and agriculture interest groups, farmers and ranchers have all complained about the rule and application of the Clean Water Act in general.The Army Corps of Engineers fined a California farmer $2.8 million in 2012 for plowing over vernal pools, which are seasonal lakes or puddles that house some marine life. The farmer eventually settled for $1 million after trying to fight the fine in court.