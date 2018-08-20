© Photograph: Maxim Guchek/AP



Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko has sacked his prime minister and other key members of government following a corruption scandal that saw top officials arrested."I won't name names, but in our government we had the following situation - one programme would be announced and then another programme would be carried out," Lukashenko said in comments released by his press office.he added.Over the summer a corruption scandal rocked the health service of the ex-Soviet nation.Even the head of the security services in the country dubbed "Europe's last dictatorship" called for an overhaul of the system in the wake of the arrests.Other smaller instances of corruption and administrative failures have hit local and national governments in recent months.Independent economist and director of the Scientific Research Mises Center, Yaroslav Romanchuk welcomed the government shake-up."It is good to replace these people, pillars of the old socialist economy," he said, adding that the new team were not "bogged down in corruption".Political analyst Valeriy Karbalevich said: "Lukashenko has discovered the government wasn't afraid of him, it clearly wasn't carrying out his orders."Lukashenko has ruled Belarus, wedged between Russia and Poland, since 1994.