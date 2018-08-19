© Umit Bektas / Reuters

This very un-childlike rhetoric is reminiscent of the Bana

deleted tweets

in which she invented the #HolocaustAleppo hashtag and suggested that 'Dear World' should start WWIII to counter the Syrian & Russian advances towards Aleppo's liberation.

Vanessa Beeley is an independent investigative journalist and photographer. She is associate editor at 21st Century Wire.