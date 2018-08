© Maksim Bogodvid / Sputnik



The Tu-22M3M, a modification of the Russian supersonic strike bomber, is a new modern plane inside a classic shell, the manufacturer says. Having greater speed and range, it will reportedly be armed with hypersonic missiles.Yuri Slyusar, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation, told reporters on Thursday, as the new version of the bomber was rolled out from the plant in the southwestern city of Kazan.It will also be equipped with formidable new weaponry to match its capabilities.Bondarev, who led the Russian Aerospace Forces in the past, also said that the bomber will be armed with hypersonic missiles in the future. The Russian media, citing military sources, had earlier reported thatThe plane will undergo extensive testing, while its first flight is scheduled for September.The original Tu-22M3 was created in 1970s. The jet was used in bombing raids during the Soviet war in Afghanistan, and saw limited action in counter-terrorism operations in the North Caucasus. It was most recently deployed in Syria during strikes against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) targets.