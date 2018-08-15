© VOLCANO DISCOVERY



What happened the last time Kuchinoerabu erupted?

© GETTY



Where is Kuchinoerabu island?

Kuchinoerabu is also believed to be a collection of ten different volcanoes.

Japan has had a barrage of natural disasters of late.

The level four warning issued for Kuchinoerabu - or Kuchinoerabujima - tells residents to prepare to evacuate and is only one step away from mandatory evacuation orders.Kuchinoerabu isand has been suffering volcanic earthquakes and increased sulphur emissions at a peak on the island.The warning had been at level two, which asked residents to avoid approaching the crater.At presentThree years ago, the mountain erupted explosively, vomiting ash and smoke thousands of meters into the sky.Pyroclastic flows of superheated ash an gas surged from the volcano into the sea.Kuchinoerabu-jima is a small island that contains no industries or companies and is located 12km west of Yakushima.The island has no airport and can only be accessed by boat, with islanders dependent on fishing, agriculture and seasonal tourism.Kuchinoerabu is the largest volcanic island in Satsunan Islands and Tokara Archipelago in Kagoshima prefecture.The earthquake resulted in the closure of Panasonic and Daihatsu factories.and reached temperatures of 41.1C.The Japanese emergency services saw a surge in emergency calls during the unprecedented heatwave and saw water sprinklers installed on Tokyo streets to keep residents cool.Most recently this month Typhoon Shanshan triggered heavy rains as it drifted across the Pacific Ocean.Despite not hitting Japan directly, the edge of the typhoon caused fierce winds and heavy rain at the south-east coast.