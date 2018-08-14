Earth Changes
Another dead Cuvier's beaked whale found on beach in Donegal, Ireland - 3rd for the county in recent days
Derry Now
Tue, 14 Aug 2018 15:13 UTC
On August 4, two Cuvier's beaked whales were found dead in Sheephaven Bay and Gola Island.
However a third whale has now been found washed up Pollan beach in Ballyliffin in recent days.
A Derry holiday maker who saw the whale said it was a very sad sight.
"I was on the beach with my son and my husband and we came across the whale," she said.
"It was very upsetting to see such a wonderful mammal lying dead like that."
The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has described the strandings as "highly unusual" for the deep-diving mammal.
Cuvier's beaked whales are a deep diving species and have previously been found to be particularly affected by loud underwater man-made noise (eg sonar).
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Dormant California supervolcano found to sit atop 240 cubic miles of magma
- Strong shallow mag. 6.2 earthquake in the South Sandwich Islands region
- Investigative Journalist found dead in D.C. hotel room weeks after reporting Bill Clinton to FBI & DHS for allegedly raping boy
- UN report documents torture and murder of civilians by Ukrainian military in Ilovaysk in 2014
- Another dead Cuvier's beaked whale found on beach in Donegal, Ireland - 3rd for the county in recent days
- Playing catch-up: US orders $480-mn hypersonic missile prototype to counter Russia
- Italy interferes (again) in Libyan politics, calls to postpone election, wants land for military base
- Elon Musk says he's working with Goldman Sachs, Saudis & others to take Tesla private
- More than 30 dead harbor seals wash ashore in southern Maine in 2 days
- FBI warns of imminent hack attack on bank ATMs worldwide
- World moral authority? Exposing the US role in Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen
- India's gold imports surge as rupee drops to record low against US dollar
- Judge releases New Mexico suspects accused of child abuse, planning mass shootings, after defense argues they're victims of discrimination
- Nasty! US invaded by savage tick that sucks animals dry, can spread diseases and spawns without mating
- "Dozens" dead as massive section of motorway bridge collapses during "violent cloudburst" in Genoa, Italy
- 'Misogyny, homophobia & racism' cost Canadian mosque its charitable status
- 'Non-negotiable': Iran's next generation homegrown ballistic missile
- Turkey claims Trump targeted the lira, has counter-measures ready
- Ray McGovern: Torture fan Senator Burr let Haspel cover up her 'black site' role to secure confirmation
- More signs Mueller is zeroing in on Roger Stone
- Playing catch-up: US orders $480-mn hypersonic missile prototype to counter Russia
- Italy interferes (again) in Libyan politics, calls to postpone election, wants land for military base
- World moral authority? Exposing the US role in Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen
- 'Non-negotiable': Iran's next generation homegrown ballistic missile
- Turkey claims Trump targeted the lira, has counter-measures ready
- Ray McGovern: Torture fan Senator Burr let Haspel cover up her 'black site' role to secure confirmation
- More signs Mueller is zeroing in on Roger Stone
- Israel: Liberal Jewish-American reporter detained for questioning on his political beliefs
- Ron Paul: Trump versus his own administration?
- It wasn't Russia who interfered in the 2016 election, it was the UK
- "There is an economic attack against Turkey": Erdogan vows to boycott US electronics in retaliation to US sanctions
- Russia to modernize Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bomber
- Montenegro accuses ex-CIA officer of plotting coup with Russia to overthrow the government
- Russian military downs five drones near Khmeimim Air Base in Syria as UAV attacks increase
- SOTT Focus: Mediatized, Government-Approved, European Race Wars
- Israel is running a campaign against Jeremy Corbyn
- US State Department's new sanctions were timed to derail Senator Paul's diplomatic visit to Russia
- Defense Minister Liberman: All 168 Gazans killed by Israel after March 30 were Hamas members
- High Drama: Netanyahu deems 'Nation State Law' protests a threat to the existence of Israel
- Ex-president Yanukovich's lawyer finds nothing criminal in Manafort's lobbying activities
- Investigative Journalist found dead in D.C. hotel room weeks after reporting Bill Clinton to FBI & DHS for allegedly raping boy
- UN report documents torture and murder of civilians by Ukrainian military in Ilovaysk in 2014
- Elon Musk says he's working with Goldman Sachs, Saudis & others to take Tesla private
- FBI warns of imminent hack attack on bank ATMs worldwide
- India's gold imports surge as rupee drops to record low against US dollar
- Judge releases New Mexico suspects accused of child abuse, planning mass shootings, after defense argues they're victims of discrimination
- 'Misogyny, homophobia & racism' cost Canadian mosque its charitable status
- 'Dozens dead' as motorway bridge collapses near Genoa, Italy (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
- Atlantic Council - the four person NATO-funded team who advises Facebook on "propaganda"
- "Devil worshipper": Teenager suspected of burning down unique wooden church in Russia
- 10 numbers that demonstrate America's current financial condition is a disaster waiting to happen
- Ex-soldiers demand public inquiry into UK involvement in US torture program
- Rough sleepers surge 60% in UK due to government imposed 'austerity' and the failing economy
- Our virtual reality is controlled by algorithms
- 80 car fires in 20 locations in 1 night as wave of arson sets Sweden ablaze
- The goal of propaganda is a population that will police itself...
- Infantilizing Black America
- 'More data, more profit': Google tracks location, your every move - even when you ask it not to
- Syria: Weapons depot blast killed 50 civilians, 40 injured
- Declassified CIA cable from Thailand blacksite gives steamy description of torture methods
- Stone tools provide new clues to Easter Island's statue builders
- Exquisitely designed 2,000-year-old Roman lady's shoe discovered in well
- Ancient octagon-shaped tomb murals depict tales from Mongol-ruled China
- Ron Unz: American pravda: Jews and Nazis
- 2000-year-old Roman shipwreck found off Crimean coast
- Ancient Mayan discovery: 7,000yo skeleton unearthed in Mexican cave
- Former Russian DM Ivanov: Condoleezza Rice told me Saakashvili was 'off leash'
- 3,400yo Bronze Age citadel, three times larger than Troy unearthed in Romania
- A Short History of the 20th Century: Bolsheviks Robbed Russia of What Would Have Been 'The Russian Century'
- How Norse Greenlanders once dominated the walrus ivory trade
- SOTT Focus: 'Beacon of liberty': 10 years since Georgia attacked South Ossetia and Russia - not the other way around
- Submerged Stone Age settlement found in southeast Finland
- Edward Curtin: The satanic nature of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
- The year was 1992, George H.W. Bush accused Bill Clinton of 'going Russian' but few remember it today
- When Western 'democracies' orchestrate ethnic cleansing: Croatia celebrates the 1995 US-backed horrific genocide against Serbs
- Rule of the few: A brief history of Oligarchy
- 1911: When Britain boiled and society began to shift
- The truth about the Hamas Charter, its context and significance
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West: Why It's Still Relevant Today
- Ancient cities that are still inhabited
- Scientists track the speed of death as it moves through a cell
- NASA working to cut dependence on Russia, hopes to still preserve 'unique' space cooperation
- Powerful magnetic field and auroras detected on Brown Dwarf 'star' 20 light years from Earth - Discovery defies (known) astrophysics
- Has Google accidentally revealed secret military base in an abandoned airport in Gobi Desert?
- China investing in infrastructure to build world's longest tunnel link to Taiwan
- Spectacular lightshow or harbinger of doom? 5 facts about tonight's Perseid meteor shower
- 40,000 year old, perfectly preserved foal unearthed from permafrost in Siberia's 'gateway to the underworld'
- New Horizons spacecraft spots wall of hydrogen near edge of Solar System
- A tiny single-celled protozoan is one of the fastest creatures on Earth
- Researchers find sound waves a source of strange 'negative' gravity
- Your brain contains magnetic particles, and scientists want to know why
- New water memory research may lead to a better understanding of Homeopathic medicine
- NASA launches solar probe in daring mission to "touch" our Sun
- China looking for ways to employ Artificial Intelligence to help shape its foreign policy
- Science as social control: Political paralysis and the genetics agenda
- 'Inverse spectre attack': The newest security flaw with Intel processors
- Study on spectacular space storms shows geomagnetic threat occurs before auroras
- HSBC warns governments and corporations are not prepared for climate change
- When and how did the Aboriginal people first arrive in Australia?
- "Extraordinary" electromagnetic waves spotted coming out of Jupiter's moon Ganymede
- Dormant California supervolcano found to sit atop 240 cubic miles of magma
- Strong shallow mag. 6.2 earthquake in the South Sandwich Islands region
- Another dead Cuvier's beaked whale found on beach in Donegal, Ireland - 3rd for the county in recent days
- More than 30 dead harbor seals wash ashore in southern Maine in 2 days
- "Dozens" dead as massive section of motorway bridge collapses during "violent cloudburst" in Genoa, Italy
- 'Unprecedented' flash floods kill dozens in Kerala, India
- Waterspout caught on camera off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
- Another shallow magnitude 6 earthquake hits Alaska - 2nd in under 24 hours
- Mother Nature is not to blame - Five metropolises are sinking dangerously
- Massive sinkhole swallows cars in China
- Tornadoes filmed off French and Spanish coasts
- Flood kills 6 in the Philippines, over 59,000 displaced
- Watch as massive landslide caused by heavy rains collapses onto road in suburban Beijing - More rain forecast
- Deadly earthquake lifts Indonesian island by nearly a foot
- Shallow M6.4 earthquake hits northern Alaska - 47 quakes in the last 24 hours
- Record drought in Denmark causes 40% drop in crop yield, $1billion in losses, and wave of bankruptcies
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - July 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Surge in volcanic activity at Ambae, Vanuatu, blankets island with ash, thousands evacuated
- Video shows cars floating down river after flash flood in Little Falls, New Jersey
- August snowfall for resort in Georgia
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Nasty! US invaded by savage tick that sucks animals dry, can spread diseases and spawns without mating
- Too much of a good thing? Excess Vitamin D
- One man's suffering exposed Monsanto's secrets to the world
- New paradigms in addiction therapy
- Chronic: For big pharma, the perfect patient is wealthy, permanently ill and a daily pill-popper
- Today's M.D.s get virtually zero nutrition instruction in medical school - a horrible price to pay for most of their patients
- Blue light emitted from smartphones and laptop screens accelerates blindness - study
- The importance of stretching for recovery and remodeling
- Acupuncture for addiction treatment
- Parents who are addicted to their phones affect their children's development
- Can humans really survive by eating nothing but meat?
- Despite evidence of harm - mobile phone industry fights to keep us ignorant of health risks
- 'Lunatic farmer' Joel Salatin: The rise of rogue food
- Italy: Senate overturns mandatory vaccination law, prepares 'freedom of choice' option
- 4 ways to keep from losing your eyesight (Cataracts)
- From the mess hall to your kitchen: How the military played a role in America's obesity crisis
- Vegans and vegetarians may think they're 'eating healthy' but lack of B-12 is taking its toll
- Forget the 'fad' label, here's the surprising, gut-wrenching truth about gluten
- Why ginger works so well for halitosis
- Who's in charge of the American diet?
- Look up from your screen! Children learn best when their bodies are engaged in the living world
- Man's best friend: Pet owners happier, wealthier, more fit than non-owners - survey
- The healing power of an attitude of gratitude
- Psychopaths have a hard time detecting distress
- Why your brain will never run out of problems to find
- Twitter: The high school we can't log off from
- 5 brutally honest truths to help overcome anxiety
- What 90-somethings regret most
- How to talk to someone who won't accept reality
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Are the guilt-prone more trustworthy?
- Study of hundreds of nuns and monks reveals personality trait that cuts Alzheimer's risk in half
- Research suggests talk therapy could permanently change depressive personality traits
- Avoid these common traps that can lead to unhappiness
- Researchers point out how autism can bring extra abilities
- Psychology is undergoing a house cleaning
- Research finds people with high IQs more likely to consume drugs and alcohol
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
The California wildfires, as seen from the ISS, Aug. 3, 2018
Quote of the Day
The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.
- Robertson Davies
Recent Comments
Moore contacted Homeland Security beginning on July 6th through July 9th The Clinton killing machine is certainly efficient
WOW... A Clinton scandal and dead bodies.... I think I've heard this before...... several times.
When you weigh the alleged misdeeds of the tortured against the cruel deeds of the torturer you truly perceive the beast.
Although I agree with Paul on many things today, I think he is being disingenuous in talking about Trump. Is he just being polite or what? He...
As an American I am sickened by the duplicity of our nation, our people. I tire of those that continue to say it is our government, not the...
Comment: See also: Three dead beaked whales found in 'highly unusual' strandings on west coast of Ireland