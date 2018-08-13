Al-Wifaq mosque
Police are looking for a driver who rammed his vehicle through the front doors of a mosque in a town in northern France, local media cited officials.

The car "deliberately broke the entrance of Al-Wifaq mosque" in Mons-en-Barœul, 3 km from the city of Lille, at about midnight, a local prefecture said, as cited by French media, adding that no one was injured in the incident. Mons-en-Barœul has a population of about 22,000 people.

Police confirmed the incident to Le Parisien, noting that they know the identity of the attacker, but not his motives.


The suspect of Maghreb origin in a Mercedes car has been identified by police and is currently wanted, France 3 TV reports, citing its sources.


France, a country with a large Muslim community, has some 2,500 mosques and prayer halls across the country. In June this year French counter-terrorism forces detained a group of suspected far-right radicals who were plotting an attack on "people of Muslim faith." Firearms as well as homemade explosives were found during the raid.

In October 2017, police arrested 10 people in the Paris and Marseille areas over a suspected plot to attack mosques, migrants, and even former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.