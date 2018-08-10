Investors are worried about political uncertainty in the world.during early trading hours on Wall Street. Two other key US indices, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, pulled back 0.7 percent.Markets in Europe were also turbulent with Germany's DAX falling two percent, French CAC 40 falling almost two percent, and Britain's FTSE 100 declining 0.8 percent.Emerging markets also collapsed on Friday.The broad market sell-off began with the collapse of the Turkish lira after a delegation from Turkey returned from Washington without apparent progress on the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, accused by Ankara of aiding the failed military coup in Turkey in 2016. Brunson, a US citizen and Turkish resident for over two decades, was arrested in Turkey on charges of terrorism and espionage. He is facing up to 35 years in prison if found guilty.