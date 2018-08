© Free Republic



"Yale psychiatrist who briefed Dems wants to physically restrain President Trump, force him to submit to evaluation, declare him unfit for office. But she worries: 'This will really look like a coup.' You think?"

In 2003, the late and celebrated writer Charles Krauthammer coined the termPrior to becoming one of the most respected political analysts of his time, Charles Krauthammer was Dr. Krauthammer, a psychiatrist, who treated people for various forms of mental illness.Krauthammer was not a Trump supporter, but the behavior of the left after the 2016 election gave him an obvious reason to offer his diagnosis of a new disorder calledHow else could you describe the mental state of people who organized groups to scream at the sky on the one year anniversary of Trump's 2016 victory?Democrats and their allies in media, as well as the left's army of professional activists, have tried everything they can think of to reverse or invalidate the 2016 election, most notably through the seemingly never-ending Mueller investigation.Liberals tune in to CNN and MSNBC on a nightly basis, waiting for that one shred of proof of Russian collusion that Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff of California keeps telling them is just around every corner.In January of 2018, Democrats in Congress were briefed by an assistant professor of forensic psychiatry from Yale named Bandy Lee. She suggested to them thatThe liberal site "VOX" which is run by Ezra Klein, formerly of the Washington Post,and noted that her opinion was shared by other mental health professionals, despite the fact that none of them had observed President Trump personally.The always cool-headed Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, reacted to the VOX report on Twitter , sayingThis was all based on the left's sudden new respect for the United States Constitution, specifically the 25th Amendment, which addresses the removal of a president. The effort fizzled and was quickly forgotten.According to The Hill , therapists are seeing an increase inWriter Avery Anapol reports that the founder of a counseling and psychotherapy center in Washington, DCUnemployment is at a record low, America's GDP just reached 4.1 percent and ISIS is well on its way to becoming a footnote in history, yet many on the left live in a state of constant dread.This should come as no surprise to anyone who viewed any of the viral videos depicting Hillary supporters melting down on election night 2016 when it became apparent that Trump had won.In all fairness, it was a traumatic experience for many on the left. Nearly every pundit and expert in the country had assured them for months that there was absolutely no way Trump would ever be elected president. Most of them even insisted Hillary Clinton would not only win, but carry the election in a landslide.Many of the same people are still on the air today, covering the Trump administration and some of them obviously suffer from "Trump Anxiety Disorder."America's late night "comedy" shows perpetuate the same narrative on a near nightly basis. Is it any wonder why people on the left, who are most likely to watch these programs, are suffering from anxiety?Liberals, heal thyselves.