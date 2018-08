© Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Facebook reportedly plans to hand over political decision-making related to 'propaganda campaigns' to think tanks. The IT giant already uses 'geopolitical expertise' from the group funded by State Department and the US Army.The company's head Mark Zuckerberg wants to outsource "most sensitive political decisions," leaving "geopolitics" to think tanks, Facebook employees privately told Reuters.Facebook is already working closely with the Digital Forensic Research Lab, organized by the US government-funded think tank, the Atlantic Council.Facebook's Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos explained to reporters thatLast week, Facebook deleted 32 pages and accounts it said were run by 'bad actors.' The company didn't specify who the deleted accounts belonged to, but its partner, the Digital Forensic Research Lab said the same day thatFacebook had announced its election partnership with the Atlantic Council in May. The company cited the council's "stellar reputation" in battling disinformation. That month Facebook also donated to the council's digital lab an undisclosed amount of money, Reuters reports.The Atlantic Council was established in 1961 to promote the NATO agenda worldwide, with the US State Department still serving as one of its chief funders. The US Air Force, Army, Navy, the Marine Corps, the US Army War College, and the US Air Force Academy are also listed as the council's active donors, along with the US Mission to NATO and the US Chamber of Commerce.The think tank also accepts money from anti-Russian interest groups, such as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which welcomed the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Western states and urged the public to boycott the FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia.