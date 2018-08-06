Firefighters rescued 14 people after their vehicles were stuck in a flash flood triggered by torrential rain in a local town in central China's Henan Province on Sunday.Amateur footage captured the power of the flooding, with rushing torrents slowly washing away the heavy trucks.Some drivers and other occupants were forced to climb on top of their vehicles.After receiving emergency calls, a rescue crew, consisting of firefighters and a non-governmental rescue team, rushed to the site.They used ropes to reach the stranded vehicles, helped the drivers and occupants put on protective gear, and pulled them to safety using ropes.