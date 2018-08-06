Paul announced that he had "invited members of the foreign affairs committee of Russia to come to the United States to meet with us in Washington," after meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house. The two sides are hoping to organize a meeting in a neutral, third country, the Kentucky lawmaker told reporters.
Marking the second US congressional delegation to Moscow in a month - Senator Richard Shelby and a group of US lawmakers held talks with senior Russian officials in July - Paul said that part of the purpose of his trip was to promote greater dialogue between Moscow and Washington.
"The world is a complicated place, we are in close proximity to Russia in Syria and other places, and I think it would be a very big mistake not to have open lines of communication," Paul said, adding that the purpose of his trip was in part "to say that we need to have dialogue," including "more cultural exchange, more exchange between our legislative bodies, more open lines of communication."Kosachev said that while no plans have been finalized, "certain specific subjects in the development of this co-operation" had been addressed during Paul's visit, adding that he hoped a meeting between the Senate and the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs could be held before the end of the year.
"I've traveled here to say that there are many Americans who want to have diplomacy, that want to have engagement, I'm one of them," he added.
The Russian official also said that even though the US anti-Russian restrictions were harmful for bilateral relations, they could not justify a complete and sudden stop in cooperation. He noted that "certain forces in the United States are working against the attempts to arrange a dialogue with Russia because they seek some space for their own shallow and short-term initiatives."Paul is also slated to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.
"Apparently, the people who keep afloat this theory of conspiracy against the American democracy think that it is better for them to work in a unilateral key, using a monologue and unfounded accusations against Russia. They use the anti-Russian campaign purely for internal American purposes, the interests of the same elections campaign they are charging us with meddling in," Kosachev said.
The Russian official said that during the talks he and his American counterpart agreed that the absence of regular parliamentary contacts between Moscow and Washington was not normal and reached a preliminary agreement to hold a broader meeting between members of the international relations committees of the Russian Federation Council and the US Senate. At the same time, he emphasized that the time of this new meeting would be announced later as Senator Rand Paul needed to discuss the issue with his colleagues.
The Kentucky senator has been an outspoken proponent for engagement with Moscow who voiced support for Donald Trump's decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last month. Paul said last week that his goal in coming to Moscow was to find "common ground with [Russian] leaders and help prevent further, unnecessary escalation of tensions."
The US senator also told reporters that he had discussed the issue with President Donald Trump and had got the impression that the US leader supported the idea of lifting personal sanctions against Russian lawmakers and trying to restart the parliamentary exchange programs. Paul stated that he would try to convince US public and officials that free movement of lawmakers in both directions was a necessary thing.
Comment: Someone, besides Trump, has got to reach out and restart the dialogue.