A woman has described the moment she was bitten by a giant eel while sunbathing at a beach in Hawaii.Kristen Porter was lounging on a floatie off of Kuhio Beach on the afternoon of July 29 when she felt something bite her.'My feet were dangling down and I was there for hours, so I was completely surprised that all of a sudden something attacked my foot,' the mom vacationing from Annapolis, Maryland, told KHON.'I couldn't believe it, but I knew immediately that it was something bad, and it wasn't just like a fish nibble, so I pulled my foot into the air and there was blood everywhere.'Porter's son and two other beachgoers helped her to the shore, where a lifeguard examined the wound and told her she'd been bitten by an eel.'If they feel trapped or if a human sticks their foot down in a hole, they may defensively bite.'Waikiki Aquarium director Andrew Rossiter added: '[This bite] was definitely a case of mistaken identity, because the eel's teeth penetrate, so they literally pierce their prey and swallow their prey whole, so I doubt the eel was trying to swallow the lady whole.'Rossiter examined photos of the wound and determined the aggressor was likely a moray eel measuring at least five feet in length, adding that there are five or six other eel species in Hawaii that could cause a bite like the one Porter had.It took experts nearly a week to confirm that the bite was from an eel rather than a shark, based on the thin teeth marks.The International Shark File in Florida made the official confirmation on Thursday.