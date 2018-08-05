A Watters World segment with comedian Terrence K. Williams was abruptly cut off when the Fox New guest made a racist joke.The conversation was centered around Sarah Jeong, a new New York Times editorial board member who has been the center of the controversy since after just being hired, old tweets were uncovered, causing some to accuse her of being racist against white people.Speaking of Jeong, Williams said this: "That is a nasty woman. So, of course, the nasty New York Times would hire her. But would they hire Roseanne? No. And I would tell people not to read the New York Times, but it's too late, nobody reads it anyway," he said, prompting a laugh from host Jesse Watters.Watters then noted that the New York Times defended Jeong by saying she was being harassed by racists and responded by "imitating the rhetoric of their harassers."He then asked Williams if that made sense."I think you now have gotten yourself in trouble," Watters replied with a laugh, cutting off the interview for a break.