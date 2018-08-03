© Kirstenfinally1 / Twitter



A massive dust cloud descended on Phoenix, Arizona, this week, completely engulfing the Valley region and beyond. The monsoon storm hit the area Thursday evening, bringing high winds and a foreboding wall of dust.The epic rolling dust storm made its way to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where planes were forced to land in the crazy conditions. Flights were delayed at one point to allow the worst of the bad weather to pass.Dust storms are known as 'haboobs' in Arizona, because in 1971, scientists witnessed one so huge, they named it after the dust storms in the Sudan.