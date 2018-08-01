© Kevin Lamarque/File Photo / Reuters



The officials targeted under the so-called Global Magnitsky Act are Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.The US Treasury is imposing sanctions against two cabinet-level Turkish officials over the continued detention of a US pastor by the Turkish authorities, the White House spokesperson said.Pastor Andrew Brunson, a US citizen and a Turkish resident for over two decades, has been arrested as part of Ankara's probe into the 2016 failed military coup. He is facing up to 35 years in prison if found guilty of supporting the coup.The two officials targeted by sanctions "played leading roles in the organizations responsible for the arrest and detention" of Brunson, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement.All their property within US jurisdiction has been blocked, and US citizens are also "generally prohibited from engaging in transactions" with the two Turkish officials.The Trump administration has been pressuring Turkey for some time to release Brunson. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused his American counterpart of waging "psychological warfare" against Turkey over the pastor and warned that the US may lose "a strong and sincere ally" in Turkey.As Trump threatened Turkey with sanctions on Twitter last week,"No one dictates Turkey. We will never tolerate threats from anybody." Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted.On Wednesday, Cavusoglu responded to the sanctions by tweeting that theyEarlier on Tuesday, Turkish government spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara would retaliate against any US sanctions and hoped the conflict could be resolved during a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Cavusoglu later this week.