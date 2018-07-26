© Unknown

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday amid concerns about rising tensions between the United States and Iran and oversupply. Brent crude oil was up 6 cents and stood at just over 73 dollars a barrel by Tuesday morning.Sputnik talked about the oil market and Donald Trump's call for countries to stop buying Iranian oil by November withFor the time being there is, what I call, a concerted effort by many parties around the world to keep oil prices repressed. However, there is one fact which I have been always saying, is that the global oil market has not rebalanced completely till now. There's a bit of oil glut, a small amount, which could take care of outages in Venezuela, in Norway, in Nigeria and in Libya, and that, to some extent, has been causing the prices to remain stagnant to some extent. The oil market will improve shortly and there is one important point - what Saudi Arabia is saying, that it has added around 400,000 barrels a day to the global oil market might not be true. You realize that in summer, particularly in July-August, Saudi domestic oil demand goes up very significantly and that explains, to a major extent, the announcement by Saudi Arabia that they're adding that amount to the global oil market.It will have no effect whatsoever. In my research and my discussions and at my lectures I have been saying that the United States sanctions on Iran will not have any impact on Iran that they will fail.One, because the European Union, to start with, is not going to comply with the sanctions against Iran, and second,if there is a reduction in Iran's exports. Furthermore,so all of this and, of course,which is magnifying the effectiveness of US sanctions and at the same time providing another vehicle for the oil producing countries of the world to bypass the petrodollar completely.The American crude oil market, of course, the Americans are saying that their output is increasing and they are exporting a bit. As usual, the Americans tend to exaggerate the size of the increases in their production and the size of their exports. They export less than 2.5 million barrels, maybe 2 million barrels, around the world, but most of their oil is ultra light, which is used not as a crude oil as much as sold to refineries for blending with heavier crudes like medium and heavy oil.It will not work. He (Trump) has been urging many countries, especially his allies like Japan, South Korea and India, and many others, to stop buying Iranian oil.Even Japan and South Korea are not going to stop completely their oil imports from Iran, they might try to secure a waiver, which the United States might give to South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.it looks after its own interests and it will continue to buy Iranian oil. As for India, they go hot and cold, they say at one point that Indian refineries will stop importing Iranian oil - that is not true,and with the good deal they're getting from Iran, they're going to continue buying Iranian oil because the value of their imports reached last month more than 700,000 barrels, and they're getting very good prices for that, so they're not going to stop buying Iranian oil. In a nutshell, the sanctions will fail and even America's allies will continue to buy oil, in addition to other countries of the world.