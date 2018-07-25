© Valerie Gache / AFP

The death toll from the raging wildfires in Greece's Attica region has risen to 80, while up to 100 people are still missing. Moscow has expressed readiness to help Athens battle the fires and deal with the aftermath.Most people have died in the eastern resort town of Mati, which was struck by a flash fire.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, insisting Moscow was ready to provide help to tackle the fires and deal with the fallout from the disaster.No-one can tell for sure how many people went missing after Monday's blaze, yet estimates range from 60 to 100 people. Another victim died in hospital on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 80, yet it's feared that figure will rise.Most of the victims are still not identified, and missing persons might be among them.