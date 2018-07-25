sukhoi wreckage
Israel shot down the Syrian Air Force Sukhoi fighter jet on Tuesday in response to what Tel Aviv claimed was a violation of its airspace in the Golan Heights.

Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) has released photos of what it alleges is the pilot and the wreckage of the Syrian warplane shot down in southern Syria by an Israeli Patriot missile, Reuters has reported, citing a media resource affiliated with the terror group.

The SITE Intelligence Group, engaged in the monitoring of terrorist activity, has released what are believed to be the images. Their authenticity has yet to be independently verified.


In a video released by Haaretz, a group of what are assumed to be Daesh militants inspect the aircraft shortly after it crashed, shouting "Allahu Akbar" as they walk around its flaming wreckage.