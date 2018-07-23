© Unknown



Involvement of Israeli Mossad in similar assassinations in the past proves it is responsible for this assassination.The two, identified as Suliman al-Farra, 33, and Mohammed al-Banna, a physician whose age was not reported, were said to be originally from Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. Both were found in Al-Farra's apartment.Palestinian scientists and experts around the world have been killed in recent years in assassinations carried out by the Mossad.In April, engineer Fadi al-Batsh, was assassinated at the entrance to a mosque in Malaysia. Malaysia said "foreign agents" were behind his assassination. Later on, Israeli sources revealed that the Mossad carried out the assassination.Two years ago, the Mossad assassinated Mohammed al-Zawahri, a drone expert, who helped the Palestinian resistance, in Tunisia.Israeli has a long history about assassinating and kidnapping Palestinians or people of other nationalities linked to the Palestinian resistance around the world.