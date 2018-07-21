Let me give an example. If I spill boiling hot coffee on my foot, it will cause me pain and possibly even a blister. To flip that over, if I have a blister on my foot, you might ask me, "Oh, how did you get that?" If I told you that I spilt hot coffee on my foot, you would probably wince and say something like, "Ouch, that must have hurt." And the chances are that you would be satisfied with my explanation. Why? Because boiling hot coffee split on the foot is quite capable of causing a blister.
But what if, in answer to your question of how I came to get the blister, I told you that I spilt some orange juice on my hand. Would you accept my answer? Would you wince and say, "Ouch, that's gotta hurt"? Would you go away and say to others, "Poor guy, he spilt orange juice on his hand, and now he's got a horrible blister on his foot"? Probably not!
Your reaction would probably be more along the lines of, "Huhhh??? You spilt orange juice on your hand, and you got a blister on your foot? What are you talking about?" And the reason for this reaction is that you understand that actions have consequences, and consequences stem from actions. And we all know that whereas spilling boiling hot coffee on the foot might well cause the foot to blister, spilling orange juice on your hand will not have that effect.
This is why the Government's explanation of the Salisbury and Amesbury poisonings is so obviously false. It fails the test of basic logic. All of the pre-2018 literature on the substance known as A-234 (one of the strains of so-called "Novichok") states that it is lethal, and most sources tell us that it is around 5-8 times more toxic than VX. What happens if you get some of it on you? One of its creators, Vladimir Uglev, has told us what happened after he got a tiny amount of this agent on his hand:
"'I rinsed my hands with sulfuric acid and then put them under tap water,' he said, adding it was the only way to survive. Another researcher who was contaminated in 1987 died of multiple illnesses five years later [my emphasis]."The only way to survive? Sulfuric acid followed by lots of running water? Has there been any confirmation that after the Skripals and DS Bailey allegedly came into contact the substance, they immediately washed their hands with sulfuric acid and water? I haven't come across this particular detail yet, but if anybody has, do let me know. And lest anyone says that the substance that the Skripals got on their skin might have been less potent than the substance Mr Uglev got on his hand, the OPCW report of 4th May claimed that traces of the substance, allegedly on the door handle, weeks after the incident, were of "high purity".
So they got the same substance on their hands as Mr Uglev, yet whilst for him it meant:
Sulfuric Acid + Water or Face Instant DeathFor Mr Skripal and his daughter it meant:
Feeding the Ducks + Drink + MealMr Uglev is no friend of the current Russian Government, but in case anyone is not satisfied with his testimony, note that it was essentially backed up recently by Alistair Hay, Professor of Environmental Toxicology at the University of Leeds, who said this in relation to the more recent Amesbury case:
"A few millilitres would be sufficient to probably kill a good number of people and you could store that in a small ampoule, or it might be in a small container like for nail varnish."His testimony regarding the container is particularly useful, I'm sure, and is just the sort of thing that sets Professors apart from the rest of us. I mean, who knew that liquid can be stored in a container? But it's the other part of it that is truly fascinating. He is of course correct to say that a few millilitres of military grade nerve agent is enough to kill many people - sulfuric acid and water notwithstanding. This is what it is designed to do. So doesn't he think it mighty odd that it somehow didn't do this, even thought it was apparently "high purity" and "military grade"? Furthermore, doesn't he find it odd that underneath his claim, Public Health England once again advised people who thought they might have come into contact with it to:
"Wipe personal items such as phones, handbags and other electronic items with cleansing or baby wipes and dispose of the wipes in the bin (ordinary domestic waste disposal) ... Please thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning any items."Wot no sulfuric acid??? Or are they now making baby wipes with traces of sulfuric acid these days? Just in case.
Coming into contact with more than a few millilitres of high purity A-234, and then going to feed ducks, have a drink and eat a meal is no more plausible than the claim that spilling orange juice on the hand leads to blisters on the foot.
But this is not all. I have consciously avoided commenting much on the Amesbury case, and this for two reasons. Firstly, because the level of disinformation and propaganda around the case mean that trying to keep up with it is nigh on impossible. But more importantly, it is because the second case is being used by the authorities to shore up the first case, by a very clever sleight of hand, as if the claims made in the first case have been proven. Which they haven't.
I'll show you what I mean. In her statement to the House of Commons in 14th March, Mrs May said the following:
"And there were only two plausible explanations. Either this was a direct act by the Russian State against our country. Or conceivably, the Russian government could have lost control of a military-grade nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others. [my emphasis]"Since then, not only has the Government singularly failed to provide the evidence to back up either of these "plausible alternatives", but it has become abundantly clear that there are actually a good many others. Yet on 5th July, the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, stated the following to the House of Commons:
"The decision taken by the Russian government to deploy these in Salisbury on March 4th was reckless and callous - there is no plausible alternative explanation to the events in March other than the Russian state was responsible [my emphasis]."See the sleight of hand? In March, there were apparently two plausible alternatives. Since then, neither of those alternatives has been backed up by any evidence whatsoever. Yet come 5th July, with the second case, the number of plausible alternatives is down to zero. There is one explanation, and one explanation alone. "Do not mistake me for a conjurer of cheap tricks," said Gandalf to Frodo. "Do not mistake me for a person with integrity," said Sajid Javid, conjurer of cheap tricks, to the House as he performed his sleight of hand.
Did no one in Parliament think to ask Mr Javid how the Government had managed to rule out "the other plausible alternative" between March and July? Did nobody demand to know what evidence they had discovered, which they haven't told us about, to warrant this claim? Of course not. They never demanded to see any evidence of the two plausible alternatives back in March, and the likelihood that they might have developed some integrity and inquisitiveness in the four months following was slim. No, they accepted Mr Javid's sleight of hand, his unsubstantiated claim dressed up as fact, and in so doing proved the truism uttered by one of history's monsters, Joseph Goebbels:
"If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself."I view the Amesbury case as a tragedy, in that Dawn Sturgess lost her life. But as far as the case itself is concerned, it seems to me to be something of a rabbit trail, with a mountain of disinformation - whether wittingly or unwittingly - which not only keeps us scratching our heads trying to figure it all out, but which is also being used to pretend that the official version of events in the first case has been proven. Which - I reiterate - it most certainly hasn't.
Nevertheless, let's debunk it where we can. I had understood from some of the original reports about Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, that both of them had a "high dose" of "Novichok" on just one hand. I understood this to be the case because that's what the authorities told us, although I am of course by now well aware that Rule Number One in this case is to take everything the authorities say with a bucket of salt:
"'This means they must have got a high dose and our hypothesis is that they must have handled a container that we are now seeking.' It is understood the couple each had nerve agent on one of their hands."What is a "high dose? Is it more than the tiny amount Vladimir Uglev got on his hands, which forced him to resort to washing it off with sulfuric acid immediately? Is it more than the few millilitres Alistair Hay says, "would be sufficient to probably kill a good number of people"?
I don't suppose it matters now, however, because the "facts" have since changed. Apparently they now didn't get it on one hand. No, Ms Sturgess apparently sprayed it on both wrists. Wrists, not hand. Two wrists, not one hand. Got that?
"Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess died after spraying perfume laced with the nerve agent onto both her wrists, her boyfriend, who was also exposed to the deadly substance, has revealed. They are believed to have stumbled upon the same batch of Novichok used to try to assassinate Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in nearby Salisbury in March."So it was the same batch of high purity A-234 that was found on Mr Skripal's door handle - the type that Vladimir Uglev needed to cleanse immediately with sulfuric acid and water, but which sent Mr Skripal and Yulia off to feed the ducks etc? Remember the orange juice and the blister.
But there's more. Mr Rowley's brother, Matthew, who apparently spoke to Charlie, had this to say:
"He also mentioned that he vaguely recollects there being an odd ammonia-type smell from the perfume. We don't know yet if he had direct contact with the nerve agent like Dawn appears to have done or whether it was after he had touched her."The ammonia-type smell is odd, in more ways than one. The pre-2018 scientific literature not only states that A-234 is far deadlier than VX (see here), and that its effects are rapid, usually within 30 seconds to 2 minutes (see here), but it also describes it, along with all nerve agents, as odourless (see here). But according to the latest narrative, it smelt of ammonia.
I think we have another orange juice on the hand and blister on the foot moment. If it's odourless, it can't very well smell of ammonia, can it? In fact, it can't very well smell of anything, can it? It's odourless, and odourless things don't tend to smell of ammonia. Or anything else, come to that.
Ah, but maybe it was contaminated? Really? But didn't the OPCW state that the stuff allegedly placed on Mr Skripals door handle - the stuff they touched before feeding the ducks, going to a pub and then going to a restaurant - was high purity? I believe they did. And this was the same batch? A batch of the stuff that certain experts were telling us could last for decades? From whence cometh the ammonia then? From the odourless "Novichok", of course.
Folks, what we have is a substance with astonishing properties. It is lethal, but non-lethal. It is military grade, but not really military grade. It is fast acting, but slow working. It can be in the form of a gel, but morph into a liquid. It is odourless, and yet really smelly. Or are we to believe that after placing their high purity "Novichok" gel on the door handle, the assassins then spent time turning it into a liquid, which they then poured into an ammonia-laced perfume bottle? Oh, and then instead of legging it to Heathrow, they took a detour to go for a walk in the park, where they dumped the bottle of odourless but ammonia-smelling nerve agent on the floor. What do they teach them in Professional Assassin schools these days?
Hands to Wrists. Gel to Liquid. Odourless to Ammonia. Orange juice on the hand to blisters on the foot. It's all the same to me.
From a purely logical point of view, I understand that this is all complete and utter nonsense. But I do wish I'd paid more attention in chemistry classes at school so I might at least be able to debunk it from that point of view. But alas it was not to be. However, since I know nothing about that side of things, I thought I'd ask someone who does. David Collum is a world-renowned Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Cornell University, with a PhD, MS and MA from Columbia University, and a BS from Cornell. I asked him what he thought of the claim being made in the UK media that Dawn Sturgess was poisoned by "Novichok" and this gave off an "an odd ammonia-type smell". His answer, which I will leave you with, whilst not what you might call eloquent, was certainly to the point: