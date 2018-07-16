Romanovs Tsar Nicholas II
On this day 100 years ago, Russia's last reigning monarch, Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and five children were murdered by the Bolsheviks. Follow #Romanovs100 Live Feed to find out what exactly happened on July 16th-17th, 1918.

It's heartbreaking to see how the royal children had to grow up fast, caring for each other in captivity.


Before marrying Nicholas II, Alix of Hesse (later to become Alexandra Feodorovna) had to convert to Orthodox Christianity - she adopted her new religion fervently.


Nicholas II and his wife Alexandra Feodorovna were always very affectionate with each other in their correspondence.


Here are some accounts of how life changed when the family was transferred from Tobolsk to Ekaterinburg.


Keeping the spirit up in the circumstances the Romanovs and their closest entourage found themselves in was near to impossible.


In this letter Tatiana, the family's second-oldest daughter, sent from Tobolsk, it is clear the family were clueless as to where they were heading: they were waiting for poor Alexei to recover. A haemophiliac, any illness posed more danger to him than to others.


The whole family was deeply religious.