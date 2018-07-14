© AVN



only three minutes

within a minute,

Wellington, AAP - Samoan health officials have recalled a vaccine as they investigate the deaths of two babies shortly after immunisation.The one-year-olds both diedat the district hospital in Savai'i last Friday, according to the country's government.According to a media release from the AVN, 'the family of the first child told reporters that their daughter, Lannacallystah Samuelu, was deadafter the nurse administered the vaccine'.'The family of another one-year-old, Lameko Siu, heard of Lannacallystah's death which had occurred just two hours earlier. As a result, the mother refused vaccination for fear that her son would suffer a similar fate.AVN reported.Director General of Health Leausa Take Naseri told AAP the vaccines have been immediately recalled and the immunisation programme paused while the deaths are probed.Police are looking into the matter, and Dr Naseri said the nurses involved had been moved for their own safety.Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, in a statement, called for a full inquiry.'There are already processes that will determine if negligence is a factor,' he said.'And if so, rest assured those processes will be implemented to the letter to ensure that such a tragedy will not be repeated and those responsible will be made to answer.'