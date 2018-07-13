mueller
© Yuri Gripas / Reuters
Twelve Russian intelligence officers were indicted for hacking the Democratic party and the Hillary Clinton campaign, the US Department of Justice announced.

The suspects are members of the GRU, the Russian military intelligence, and are alleged to have hacked into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and the Clinton campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment on Friday in a press conference, accusing the twelve of "conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election."

The hackers infiltrated their targets by using spear phishing and malware, and created fictitious online personas 'DCLeaks' and 'Guccifer 2.0' to disseminate the hacked materials. "Both were created and controlled by the Russian GRU," Rosenstein claimed.

The indictment does not mention WikiLeaks by name, but refers to it as "Organization 1" that "had previously posted documents stolen from US persons, entities and the US government."

It was WikiLeaks that published the emails from the private account of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, starting in October 2016.

"There is no allegation in this indictment that any american citizen committed a crime" or that anything affected the vote count or election results, Rosenstein said.

Named in the indictment are members of alleged GRU Units 26165 and 74455, based in Moscow: Viktor Netyksho, Boris Antonov, Dmitry Badin, Ivan Yermakov, Aleksey Lukashev, Sergey Morgachev, Nikolay Kozachek, Pavel Yershov, Artem Malyshev, Aleksandr Osadchuk, and Aleksey Potemkin.

The announcement comes just days before the Monday summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Finland.