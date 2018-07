Demonstrator says she was jailed for 'opposing the compulsory hijab' and 'waving a white flag of peace in the street'An Iranian woman says she has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for removing her compulsory Islamic headscarf out of protest.Shaparak Shajarizadeh said she had been jailed for "opposing the compulsory hijab" and "waving a white flag of peace in the street" in a post on her personal website.There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.A spokesperson for the Iranian embassy in London, and directed The Independent to Iranian judicial sources, who have been contacted for comment.Nasrin Sotoudeh, a prominent human rights lawyer who represented Ms Shajarizadeh and other women, was arrested last month.Ms Shajarizadeh, 42, was subject to torture and beatings after her arrest, her lawyer said, according to Amnesty International In Iran, women showing their hair in public face penalties ranging from a $25 (£19) fine to prison time.