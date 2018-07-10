© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell



After supporting his country at the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Peruvian football fan Giovanni Falcon decided to move to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg when the tournament ends, the city's mayor's office told Sputnik on Monday.According to the mayor's office's website, Falcon is a structural engineer of electrical grids and he is planning to find a job in his field in Yekaterinburg, situated in the Ural Mountains around 880 miles east of Moscow.Yekaterinburg hosted four group-stage matches of the World Cup, including a game between Peru and France, which ended 1-0 to the European side.The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final match to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.