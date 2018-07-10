© PetoLucem

The rebel forces are on the verge of losing the entire Daraa-Jordan border in southwest Syria after a string of losses to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).Led by their elite 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army scored another big advance in southwest Syria this week, seizing several areas around the provincial capital.Among the several areas captured by the Syrian Arab Army on Monday were a number of border points near the provincial capital of Daraa and the large hilltop of Tal Shehab.To make matters worse for the rebels, the Syrian Arab Army also managed to completely isolate the militants in the provincial capital, leaving them no way of reaching their forces in the western countryside of Daraa.The Syrian Army has been working to isolate the provincial capital for days; they were finally successful on Monday, when the rebel defenses collapsed.With the provincial capital isolated, the Syrian Army will now turn their attention to the southern districts of Daraa city that are jointly controlled by the Free Syrian Army's Southern Front Brigades and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham.Once the provincial capital is captured, the Syrian Army will control almost all of the Daraa-Jordan border, leaving only a small portion occupied by the Islamic State affiliate "Jaysh Khaled bin Walid."