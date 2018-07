© yonhap

Around 520,000 South Koreans signed a petition against their government's refugee friendly migration policy. Most of them are worried about Muslim refugees from Yemenby migrants, DW news reports."It has become really bad in recent weeks and it is all because Jeju introduced a program that enabled people from 186 countries to come here without a tourist visa," says Hank Kim, owner of the Core Travel Agency.Kim continues: "Local people here are worried,."There was also a protest in Seoul's City Hall against the visa-waiver program in which hundreds of people participated. "We urge the government to," a rally organiser says."We are not against all refugees.," he adds.Hank Kim, the travel agency owner says:"We are also worried because of their religion.."The unrest was caused by 1,000 Yemeni refugees using the visa programme to enter South Korea's Jeju resort island.