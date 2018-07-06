© Alexey Vitvitsky / Sputnik



The issue of Soviet-era memorials is becoming increasingly politicized, State Duma's deputy speaker Irina Yarovaya has said as she urged other Russian politicians to pay tribute to such sites when visiting foreign nations."I think that this must become a common practice: during any working trip or official visit abroad we, as parliamentarians, must personally attend various memorials and lay flowers to them, confirming our common national interest in honoring the memory of the dead heroes who had monuments to them installed in foreign nations," MP Yarovaya (United Russia) said on Friday as she addressed the presidium of the Lawmakers Council.Yarovaya noted that the problem of keeping the Soviet-era memorials in foreign countries is becoming increasingly politicized."This is connected not with the desire to erase the past, but with plans to build the future. Everything that is connected with desecration of graves, monuments and historical memory is done with only one purpose - to deprive the younger generation of the truthful knowledge of history and history's lessons."Deputy chair of the Russian Upper House, Senator Nikolai Fyodorov also touched upon the issue in his Friday speech before the presidium. He noted that in many countries, like Ukraine and Baltic nations, authorities are often demonstrating "criminal leniency" towards those who desecrate the Soviet-era Russian memorials and graves.Also, earlier this week Russian newspaper Kommersant published the list of 75 Soviet-era memorials recommended for demolition by the Polish state-sponsored NGO Institute of National Remembrance.On Friday,Last month a lawmaker representing Russian Communist Party proposed moving Soviet-era monuments, which now face demolition in Poland, to Russia and funding the operation with donations from concerned citizens.