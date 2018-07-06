© Wild OBX / Facebook



Video footage has captured the travails of a hapless truck driver who ended up marooned on a North Carolina beach after taking a wrong turn.The 18-wheeler truck-trailer got into trouble on North Carolina's Corolla beach near Outer Banks this week. According to local news outlet WVEC-TV, the driver made an error following directions and ended up in the unfortunate situation.Local man Drew Kilkenny shot footage of the mission to rescue the 53-foot long truck. Video filmed by the eyewitness shows the large Interstate Van Lines vehicle trapped on soft sand near a dune as a man uses a shovel to dig a pathway for the truck to escape.Kilkenny said temperatures reached around 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32C) while authorities and breakdown tow truck personnel toiled to free the stricken vehicle.