A suspect allegedly tried to steal a car with two toddlers in the back seat on July 4 and ended up hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.WTSP reports that the mother was out of the car at a Shell station south of Dallas, Texas, around 10 pm when the suspect allegedly jumped into the vehicle and begin to take off.The mother said , "I'm not a killer but I do believe in defending what's mine." She added, "I hope that woke him up."The suspect lost control of the car after being shot and crashed into a telephone pole and a wooden fence.The suspect was taken to the hospital, where NBCDFW reports his injuries were listed as non-life threatening.The two toddlers were not injured.