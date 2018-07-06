Joe Scarborough
"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that he "firmly" believes Russian President Vladimir Putin "has something" on President Donald Trump that is causing the president to be hesitant to criticize the Kremlin leader.

"There's been a concern that [Trump] would never criticize Vladimir Putin. There's been a concern, obviously through this investigation, that Vladimir Putin must have something on Donald Trump," the MSNBC host said. "I firmly believe he does have something on Donald Trump, and that's why he's never criticized Putin."

The MSNBC host then went after the president for using his first term to make moves that would seemingly benefit Putin by "attacking NATO allies, trying to withdraw troops - talking about withdrawing troops from Europe, talking about withdrawing our commitment to NATO, talking secretly to Vladimir Putin at the G20 last year - I mean, the list is endless."

"If there is a conspiracy, this conspiracy seems to be in plain sight," he added.

Scarborough's comments come days before the president is set to travel to the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11 and 12th, where United States allies are reportedly worried Trump could clash with them only to then praise Putin in Finland a few days later during the pairs upcoming summit.

"President Donald J. Trump and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will meet on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland," the White House said in a statement regarding Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin. "The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues."

The president appeared to give Russia the benefit of the doubt regarding its claim that he did not meddle in the 2016 election, despite U.S. intelligence saying otherwise and the ongoing special counsel investigation.

"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server," Trump tweeted, adding, "Why isn't Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!"