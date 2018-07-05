Going far beyond simply cheating on their time cards, three Massachusetts State Troopers have been arrested and charged with embezzlement. According to the allegations brought against the troopers, they stole tens of thousands of dollars when they billed the state for overtime they either did not work or time they stole when they clocked out early. The officers are Paul Cesan, Gary Herman, and David Wilson. In 2016, Cesan is believed to have embezzled $29,000, Herman $12,468, and Wilson $12,450, which amounts to a year's salary for some hourly workers. Following the discovery, Cesan and Wilson resigned, and Herman was suspended.
They altered citations they had given out to make them appear as though they were given during overtime hours, or in some cases they (prosecutors) allege, they made up tickets that were never actually even issued.From Activist Post:
In other words, the officers issued tickets - presumably to unsuspecting citizens - but forged the time on the ticket to appear as though they were working overtime. That is called lying by all intents and purposes, but the crime took place when they cashed in their paychecks for the overtime they simply never worked. The federal offenses came to light under the microscope of a broader investigation into the policing practices of the: now disbanded "Troop E" after it was discovered that a total of 21 officers were stealing overtime pay from the state. An internal audit of state trooper salaries in 2016 revealed the scam. Preventative measures were subsequently put in place by installing GPS transmitters in trooper vehicles to "better track their whereabouts," according to the report.Massachusetts
Birds of the same feather like to live and flock together....what do you see? Do criminals rule in Massachusetts? History of the politicians should be gone through day by day to see the truth. States that have a history of bad politics, also have the mass shootings, most drug users, and most crimes committed by government employees. Open your eyes world...politicians and government officials are showing you who they really are, if you'll take the time to look at the trail they have left behind. Who's serving justice, and who takes it away?
Reason "ALL" Police Officers Should be Drug and Mentally Tested!
College educated police officers have a higher chance of thinking before reacting in a irrational way, like the uneducated police officer. How many of the officers in your police department have a degree of any kind? Number one problem with most police departments in the United States, no critical thinking from the uneducated. More death by the guns of a police officer in the United States than by a civilian. Testing is the only way to stop it...drug/mental test for "ALL" men/women in law enforcement and security.
A Massachusetts police detective, with a history of assault complaints filed against him, is being investigated after video showed the officer attacking a suspect as he was being booked at police headquarters. According to a report by WPRI, Detective Robert Kramer has used excessive force in multiple incidents dating back to 2007 that led to dropped charges more than once, and a lawsuit settlement payout in another case. In the latest incident, Joseph O'Brien claims he was sitting on a stoop when Detective Robert Kramer approached him on the night of June 1, 2014.
The final tally is in, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts: 21,587 cases are set for dismissal years after former state chemist Annie Dookhan falsified and fabricated evidence. Dookhan's actions, discovered in 2012, touched off a legal battle over whether all the cases she was involved in should be dismissed, re-prosecuted or left alone. An estimated 24,000 cases were affected by Dookhan, according to the ACLUM, and state prosecutors in seven Massachusetts counties this week moved to vacate 21,587 of them. The state's Supreme Judicial Court ordered them to come up with lists of which ones they plan to dismiss and which ones they plan to re-prosecute. Dookhan's actions, discovered in 2012, touched off a legal battle over whether all the cases she was involved in should be dismissed, re-prosecuted or left alone.
Exposing the bad cops, so the good cops can do their jobs all part of the Trump "Drain the Swamp" of anything that isn't good! Starting with police stations and police officers who are giving their districts and departments a bad name. Bad cops aren't wanted anymore and all eyes are open and looking at the actions that expose who they are...how many of the officers in the video below don't have a degree? How many are on drugs?
