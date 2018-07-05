© File photo



The United States is preparing to send an unknown number of its next generation nuclear weapons to military bases across Turkey and other NATO countries in Europe, according to a new report.The tests on June 9, which were reported to be the first of their kind, sought to extend the decades-old B61 bomb's service life by making it compatible with next generation aircraft, including B-2A Spirit bomber as well as the F-35 stealth jet."The B61-12 LEP will consolidate and replace the existing B61 bomb variants in the [US] nuclear stockpile. The first production unit is on schedule for completion in fiscal year 2020," read a statement by DOE/NNSA in late June.."The United States continues to invest in weapons of mass destruction." Russian nuclear expert Alexandr Jilin told RIA.according to a 2017 report by the Turkish Parliament report on worldwide nuclear arms.B61 type bombs are among the nuclear weaponswhich is located in the southern Turkish province of Adana.Data from the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) suggests thatUS President Donald Trump has called for the US to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability."