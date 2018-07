© Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images / AFP

The US Air Force has tested the B61-12 nuclear bomb by dropping a dud from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber over Nevada, as part of an ambitious project to extend the service life of the bomb, introduced in 1968, by another 20 years.the Department of Energy announced last week.The experiments included running trials on "NNSA designed bomb assembly and US Air Force acquired tail-kit," as part of the effort to evaluate the "aircraft's capability to deliver the weapon and the weapon's non-nuclear function."While, over the years, the Pentagon produced numerous modifications to the deadly weapon, B61 variants of 3, 4, 7, and 11 remain in service.The Pentagon is currently in the middle of the $7.6 billion ' B61-12 Life Extension Program', which aims to "refurbish, reuse, or replace all of the bomb's nuclear and non‐nuclear components" and extend the service life of the B61 by at least 20 years.Besides deploying B61-12 on modern and future long range bombers, the Pentagon is making sure the bomb can be easily used by F-15E fighter jets, and wants to integrate it with the F-35 Lightning II fifth generation combat jets, raising concerns it is creeping towards lowering the threshold for tactical use of nuclear weapons.Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over a loosening of nuclear launch guidelines under Trump's Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), which says that non-nuclear attacks which result in mass casualties or target key infrastructure constitute enough grounds for a US nuclear retaliation.Meanwhile, to justify taxpayer spending on nuclear upgrades, Washington constantly points the finger at Russia, accusing it of threatening its neighbors and US national security.