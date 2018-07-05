© AP Photo/ Militant video, File



Baghdad (AFP) - Russian forces killed the son of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a missile attack on a Syrian cave in which he was hiding, Iraqi intelligence said Wednesday.IS's propaganda outlet Amaq said Hudhayfah al-Badri was killed in an "operation against the Nussayriyyah and the Russians at the thermal power station in Homs", in a statement published Tuesday alongside a photo of a young man holding an assault rifle.Nussayriyyah is the term used by IS for the Alawite religious minority sect of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.the Falcons said on Wednesday.The Iraqi government declared victory over IS in December, but the military has continued regular operations targeting mostly desert areas along the porous Syrian border.Originally from Iraq, Baghdadi has been dubbed the "most wanted man on the planet" and the United States is offering a $25 million reward for his capture.On June 22, Badri escaped an Iraqi air force raid that killed two of his bodyguards, including Saud Mohammed al-Kurdi, also known as Abu Abdallah, who was married to Baghdadi's daughter Duaa.IS declared a cross-border "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq in 2014, seizing a third of Iraq during a sweeping offensive.While the jihadists have lost much of the territory they once controlled, IS still controls pockets in Syria's central desert province of Homs, and areas along the border between Syria and Iraq.